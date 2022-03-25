Mega-Flaky Pie Crust

Crust makes up practically half the damn pie, so it matters just as much as everything you dump into it. While mass-produced dough works just fine, it’s simply a fact that no product in the supermarket comes close to the flaky, buttery ecstasy of a homemade pie crust. It’s an easier recipe than people think, and you’ll always taste the difference. Read more about the recipe here.

Makes enough for one double-crust pie, one large crostata, or two 9" pies



Ingredients:

3 cups flour, plus an additional 1 cup for dusting

¼ cup sugar

2½ sticks cold butter



1 tsp. kosher salt

½-¾ cup ice cold water



1 egg beaten with 1 Tbsp. of water (aka egg wash)

Note: Your kitchen needs to stay cool, so do not have the stove or oven on while you make pie dough.

Prepare your rolling area by laying out a few sheets of aluminum foil to cover your counter, then lay a 2-foot-long piece of parchment down on top of it. Put one cup of flour in a little mound somewhere on the foil to use for dusting; sprinkle a generous amount over the parchment and your rolling pin.



Put the remaining 3 cups of flour in a bowl with the sugar and salt and stir together with a fork. Cut both sticks of butter lengthwise into quarters, then cut the eight butter batons into small pats about 1/4" thick. Toss them into the flour mixture, using your fingers to separate any that get stuck together so every little piece gets coated. Add the salt to the water and stir well, then slowly pour into the flour mixture, gently stirring with a fork. Keep adding water until there are no dry spots, then dump the dough out onto the floured parchment.

Dust your hands with flour and pat the dough down until it’s rectangle-ish and about 1" thick. Roll out the dough until it’s 1/4" thick, dusting the sticky bits with flour as you find them. Your dough will not be a perfect rectangle. There might be crumbly bits around the edges. There will be thick, visible pieces of butter in the dough. This is all normal.

Next, fold the dough into thirds like brochure, lifting the parchment paper to assist you. The undersides of the dough will be sticky and may not come off the paper perfectly; again, that’s normal. Just slap it together the best you can and sprinkle the sticky parts with flour. Once you have your dough brochure, fold the top and bottom up so they slightly overlap in the center, flip the dough over so the seam is on the bottom, and voila! You’ve got a dough square. Now, repeat that same rolling, folding, and flipping process one more time, adding a sprinkle of flour as needed. Once you’re done, use your hands to pat the dough down into a 1" rectangle, wrap in the parchment, then wrap well in plastic and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.