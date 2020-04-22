Make a little carb magic with this two-ingredient flatbread

Photo : Stacey Ballis

Okay, quarantined people, let’s talk flatbread. Flatbread doesn’t need multiple risings. Often it doesn’t need any rising at all. It’s super simple and fast, sustenance bread, and people have been making some version of it since they figured out cooking over a fire. Every culture has its own, from tortillas to chapati, pita to crepes. Plain or adorned, stuffed or topped, flatbread is endlessly versatile and super satisfying.



Advertisement

My current favorite flatbread is a two-ingredient, 15-minute wonder. And it requires no yeast. You’re welcome.

The two things you need are plain Greek yogurt, not nonfat (I use 4-5% fat, but minimum 1%, please), and self-rising flour. Self-rising also happens to be just about the only flour not out of stock right now! If you don’t have self-rising flour, you can make your own. Just add 1½ teaspoons baking powder and ¼ teaspoon salt to every cup of all-purpose flour that you’re using. Making your own self-rising flour also means that you can make it with whole wheat flour or gluten-free all-purpose flours, although the texture will be different.

Advertisement

The method could not be easier. Mix together the yogurt and the flour at a 1:1 ratio by volume. The easiest way to do this is to empty one small tub of yogurt into a bowl, then fill the tub with the flour. Boom. Done. Knead it till it comes together into a dough, then roll out on a floured surface to the size and thickness that you want.



To cook, you have several options. You can put it on a lightly greased griddle or in a greased nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and cook until both sides have good browned mottling, have puffed slightly, and don’t feel squishy in the middle, about three minutes per side. For frybread, you can fry in a half-inch of neutral oil until golden brown and crispy. You can grill it on a lightly greased grill pan or a well-seasoned grill for some char and grill marks.

Burrow's Modular Index Wall Shelves Can Be Assembled 'In Just 15... Read on The Inventory

Once cooked, you can use like a pocketless pita, wrapping it around fillings for homestyle shawarma or gyros. Top it with cheese and fold it over like an omelet for a puffy quesadilla-meets-grilled cheese situation. Spread on some pizza sauce and toppings and toss under your broiler for a fast pizza. Drizzle it with olive oil and sprinkle with herbs for the world’s best hummus scooper. Brush it with melted butter and sprinkle it generously with cinnamon sugar, then pop it under your broiler until the sugar melts for a deconstructed breakfast cinnamon roll feel (cream cheese frosting for dunking optional).



However you choose to experiment with this stuff, it could not be faster, easier, or more adaptable. It’s a great project for kids. And it’s so delicious, you might even keep it in your post-pandemic repertoire.

