Cheesesteak

When you think of beloved food from Philadelphia, the first thing you probably think of is cheesesteak. This deceptively simple, sloppy sandwich of shaved beef (typically ribeye) is served with either provolone, Cheez Wiz, or white American cheese, and comes with onions if your heart so desires. But cheesesteaks are so popular they couldn’t be kept within the confines of Philly; these days you can find them at hot dog stands, mom-and-pop shops, and diners across the country.

Interestingly, Philadelphia’s other famous sandwich, an Italian roast pork with broccoli rabe and peppers, remains rather regionally specific. It’s about time we see that pop up on more menus across the country, alongside the cheesesteak.