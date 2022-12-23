Because of their cult-like following, the mention of Yeti anything can be very eye-roll- inducing, and yes, Yeti went ahead and over- engineered something that is usually free or, at the most, very cheap: the beer koozie. But the thing is, if you live in a hot climate and you’re taking down a tall boy, slipping one of those cheap foam koozies onto your beer in the summertime is as effective as wrapping it in toilet paper. This Yeti model will actually mak e a difference in the temperature of your beverage.