Procrastinating isn’t a crime and beer people are fickle creatures, so if you’re looking for the perfect absolute last-minute gift for them, consider this list your cheat code. As someone who has worked in the beer industry for over a decade, I’ve had my fair share of gimmicky tchotchkes gifted to me that were immediately turned into white elephant gifts for someone else. Don’t worry, we’ve spared you from them. Here’s what to buy.
Beer people love buying big, boozy bottled beer beers that might not be able to be taken down in one sitting, which is why the Hermetus 3-in-1 is perfect for them. It opens your beers, both twist-off and pop-top, and when you need to put that big beast away to finish tomorrow, it’s got a convenient re-sealer.
Sometimes you have to carry beer from one place to another and don’t want or need to fuss with ice. The StowCo cooler is ideal for taking beer to a party or camping. It’s well insulated and keeps beer cold for several hours. The compact design makes it easy to schlep, and it holds wine bottles as well as beer (both bottled and canned).
Shower beers are a real thing, as they should be. There’s something so satisfying about drinking a cold beer in a hot shower. But as you’re lathering up with a honey almond body scrub, you suddenly need both hands. This beer holder is quite the functional tool.
Because of their cult-like following, the mention of Yeti anything can be very eye-roll-inducing, and yes, Yeti went ahead and over-engineered something that is usually free or, at the most, very cheap: the beer koozie. But the thing is, if you live in a hot climate and you’re taking down a tall boy, slipping one of those cheap foam koozies onto your beer in the summertime is as effective as wrapping it in toilet paper. This Yeti model will actually make a difference in the temperature of your beverage.
If your local brewpub allows you to bring your own growler, this 64-oz. big boy is ideal. It features a solid construction and a wide handle for carrying it around wherever you’re headed. Plus, you can fit four pints of your favorite beer in it!
Chances are, the bottle share you’re invited to is a planned affair and not something that’s going to magically and spontaneously break out. But maybe your partner is tired of having a fridge cluttered with Belgian beers you’re seemingly never going to drink, and they’ve taken the bottle out of the fridge. Now you’re stuck with a warm beer. Have no fear! The beverage chiller is here. (It’s also great for when you pick up a bottle of something at the store and can’t wait to give it a try at its optimal temperature.)
It’s good practice to drink beer out of the appropriate glass, and a lot of beer drinkers might not think about that when they’re not at their favorite watering hole. Give them the gift of the proper beer glass at home with this kit. It comes with four different glasses that are all dishwasher safe, and they’ll enhance the flavor of whatever’s being poured.
The best way to fall more in love with beer is to learn more about it. Tasting Beer by Randy Mosher is the must-have book for anyone who is into beer and wants to up their knowledge on the history, styles, and backstories of their favorite drink.
Unlike the book Tasting Beer, The Oxford Companion to Beer is more of a coffee table book that moonlights as the most comprehensive guide to beer you’ve ever seen. It’s filled with beautiful photography and words by the most impressive beer minds in the world.
The co-owner of Atrevida Beer Company put his life at risk to save others when he took down a mass shooter committing a hate crime at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this past November. A gift card from Atrevida Beer Co. not only shows support for a hero and Colorado’s first Latino-owned brewery (and one with a female head brewer), but also gets the recipient some rad beer swag.