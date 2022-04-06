There’s no shortage of movies about food—it’s a universal subject considering we all need it to, ya know, survive. And while there are a plenty of documentaries out there picking apart the perils of eating nothing but McDonald’s or uncovering the seedy underbelly of the agriculture industry, that’s just not the energy we need in our onscreen entertainment right now.

Consider, instead, the feel-good food doc. These films, while not entirely without drama and struggle, highlight the happiness that food brings people, whether the subject of the film is the person making a dish or enjoying it (or both). Instead of filling you with dread about the food that goes into your body, these films will inspire you to treat yourself to a meal and put a smile on your face while doing so.