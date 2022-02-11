Being the Ricardos

Yes, there was plenty of controversy surrounding Being the Ricardos in the months leading up to its release surrounding casting and Aaron Sorkin’s lack of humor injected into a movie ostensibly about one of the funniest TV shows of all time. Still, Nicole Kidman brought home the Golden Globe for Best Actress, and she, Javier Bardem, and J.K. Simmons are up for Oscars of their own next month.

It’s a recreation of one of I Love Lucy’s most iconic scenes that may have snagged Kidman the prize. Flashing between the color of the behind-the-scenes moments to the black and white of the TV show’s final cut we see the birth of Lucy’s famous grape-stomping scene. As the writers struggle to figure out how to keep Lucy in the vat, we see Kidman’s Lucille Ball confidently and effortlessly solve the problem. “She drops her earring.” Cut to Kidman rolling around in the grapes to riotous laughter, showing just how Ball asserted her dominance as the funniest woman to ever live.