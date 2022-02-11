This year’s Academy Award nominees were announced earlier this week, and while many are speculating about which performers were snubbed and which films are pleasant surprises, there’s one thing we at The Takeout can’t help but notice: Food plays a big role in a lot of these films.
Whether it’s an important part of the plot, a not-so-subtle symbol of themes throughout the movie, or just a delicious-looking onscreen meal, there are eight cinematic moments that caught our eyes. Use this as inspiration to start planning your Oscar party menu now.