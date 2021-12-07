Holiday travel is stressful. One of the last things you need to worry about is whether or not the TSA is going to make you toss out your signature Chicken Surprise that you made your aunt Judy. It’s already a big enough pain that you’ve got to chug the contents of your water bottle before heading through security, anyway. We’ve previously gone over the guidelines for Thanksgiving food, and TODAY reports that hey, at least your charcuterie boards are safe to bring on board.



The TSA gave its advice through a cheeky post on Instagram:

The photo features charcuterie neatly organized in what appears to be a fishing tackle box, which is a weirdly clever way to transport charcuterie board ingredients. There’s a question on the image, saying, “Hey TSA! Can I take my chacuterie (sic) tackle box on the plane?”

The TSA response on the image says, “Okay... you baited us into answering. Go ahead and charchuchu (again, sic) your tackle box through security.”

The full caption, chock full of pun goodies from the TSA (who knew they had a sense of humor, which hasn’t been my experience) reads:

“Pack your own lunch!” At least that’s what cheese said.



It takes some guts to pack your lunch this way. Somebody’s obviously fishing for a compliment here. You better brie-live olive it can board the plane with you! So whatever solid food meats your needs go ahead and pack it. Even if it’s in your tackle box.



Do you know what else pears well with this gouda idea? Our “What Can I Bring?” tool of course! You’ll be grapeful for all the supportive information. So get some pepperoni in your step and nibble your way into our link in bio.

Now go ahead and drop us a line on your favorite accoutrements! ﻿



The TSA advertised a link to their website, which has a handy tool that you can use as a quick reference guide for what you can and cannot bring on an airplane. Charcuterie (or chacuterie, as the Instagram post spells it) is okay, as long as there’s no liquid component (so drain those olives). As a general rule, liquids and gels can’t cross the TSA security threshold anyway.

So if there’s any doubt in what you can carry onto a plane, double check via the TSA website, and our Thanksgiving food guide also covers general rules of what is and isn’t okay to transport on a plane. Safe travels, everyone!