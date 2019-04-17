Photo: sebastianosecondi (iStock)

Hot Links We spend way too much time on the internet

Yale researchers have revived electrical brain activity in dead pigs, according to a study published in Nature: International Journal of Science on Wednesday.

Cool.

This will be just fine.

Nothing to worry about.

No reason to think this will someday be the first five pages of a based-on-a-true-story screenplay about how Zombie Pigs eventually took over humankind.

NPR provides a bit more context about this discovery that one professor was quoted as “mind-blowing.” Scientists had developed a technique they called BrainEx where they took pig heads from a food processing plant, hours after the pigs were slaughtered, and were able to restore “some molecular and cellular functions.”

The scientists involved say this may alter our understanding for brain research. To ease the ethical concerns, one Yale neuroscientists on this project said: “This is not a living brain, but it is a cellularly active brain.”

Okay.

That’s what the pigs want you to believe.

Want nightmares tonight? Give NPR and Nature your clicks. As for the Zombie Pigs, we’ll see you in hell.