Xbox simply loves giving out refrigerators

Photo : Xbox Wire

Remember when Xbox sent an enormous game console-shaped refrigerator to Snoop Dogg last year? The brand is sending out fridges again—but this time, it’s a partnership with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and the fridges are... significantly smaller. Mini, some would say.

Advertisement

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, Xbox and Dwayne Johnson are giving away Xbox Series X mini fridges to promote Johnson’s new “healthy warrior energy drink,” ZOA Energy. Johnson announced the sweepstakes in a video showcasing his preworkout routine, which, in addition to coconut banana pancakes is presumably fueled by cans of ZOA, a “re-imagined healthy energy drink packed with a unique mix of vitamins and superfoods” including green tea, green unroasted coffee, and “superfoods” like camu camu and acerola.

The fridges are teeny tiny, but they just might be the perfect size for your gaming setup if you’re short on space? Starting Thursday, fans can win a customized ZOA Xbox Package that includes an Xbox Series X ZOA mini fridge “fully stocked with ZOA Energy products,” as well as a custom ZOA Xbox wireless controller and other “fun surprises.” No word on what those surprises entail, but I want to be believe that Johnson will cram himself into at least one of the fridges to surprise a lucky fan.

If you want a fridge, you can sign up for the new Microsoft Rewards program starting March 25, then enter the sweepstakes through your Xbox console or on Microsoft’s website. The sweepstakes runs through June, so you’ve got some time to figure out where the mini fridge would look best in your living room.