A Detroit-style pizza (not from Moto) Photo : Cyrus McCrimmon ( Getty Images )

Detroit pizza is quite the thing these days. Even Pizza Hut is doing it. But folks in Seattle are so desperate for that thick crust and caramelized cheese and sauce on top that they’re willing to wait a month for it. Yes, a month. For Detroit pizza.



It’s not just any Detroit pizza, of course. It’s the Detroit pizza produced by Moto, a new joint in the West Seattle neighborhood. West Seattle, it’s true, is cut off from the rest of the city by an expressway, but expressways are crossable, right? (And apparently there’s both a Whole Foods and a Trader Joe’s there, plus a plain old Safeway and many other restaurants, including pizzerias, so it’s not like anyone there is truly suffering for food options.) Anyway, the people of West Seattle were so excited about Moto, the Seattle Times reports, that during its first two weeks, they caused traffic jams because so many of them were parking illegally to run in to get their takeout orders.

Moto’s owner, Lee Kindell, a self-taught pizzamaker, told the Times that he no longer has any pizza available for order in the month of March. “I’m floored,” he said. “I don’t understand it. It’s sold out so fast, I’m taking orders for April now. It’s crazy.” Part of the attraction of Moto is its unusual topping combinations, like lechon or Dungeness crab with dill and butter.

Kindell does set aside a few pizzas every afternoon for walk-ins, but, writes the Times, “to score one of those walk-in orders, you might as well bring your sleeping bag and camp out overnight.”

Hey, it’s just like trying to grab concert tickets in the good old days! Or a vaccine appointment in the not-so-good new days! Crab with dill and butter does sound really good right now, though.