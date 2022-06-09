Tropicana Crunch Cereal

Even as a marketing gimmick, this one offended our sensibilities. Tropicana Crunch, according to its press release, is “the first-ever breakfast cereal created to pair with Tropicana Pure Premium so you can sip your sunshine and eat it, too.” Yes, it’s a cereal intended to be doused in orange juice rather than milk.

To its credit, Tropicana seems well aware of the fact that this limited-time product was destined to horrify more than a few consumers. “Whether you loved it or loathed it, at least you can say you tried it,” read the press release. And loathe it we did. The cereal itself wasn’t terrible—it’s sort of like Honey Bunches of Oats—but paired with the orange juice, each spoonful highlighted every flavor you’d rather avoid, from bitter citrus pith to excess sugar sweetness. Our brains didn’t know how to process this bizarre combination. Read our full review here.