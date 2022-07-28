It doesn’t take much for me to get hungry, especially when it comes to sweet stuff. Growing up in Vietnam, I had the privilege of tasting a variety of desserts and candies. My favorite dessert happens to be an explosion of sugar and flavor called che, or Three-Color Dessert: a sweet, savory, and vibrant concoction filled with beans, jellies, and coconut milk.



Only recently did I find out about the cholado, a Colombian treat made of shaved ice, fruit slices, and condensed milk. Curious, I decided to continue my hunt for fruity, earthy frozen desserts. To my surprise, it turns out there’s quite a few, and they all have these things in common:

All are a complex, multilayered concoction in a glass or bowl

They feature a delicious combination of sweet, savory, salty, crunchy, and/or fruity things

Each has an interesting backstory

They’re all refreshing, perfect for a hot summer day (although, heck, I’d surely enjoy any of these year-round)

Here are ten of the most beautiful layered frozen desserts from a variety of cultures worldwide. How many have you sampled?