Photo: Vitalii Karas (iStock)

The dressing room is a den of privacy, reserved for trying on clothing and teen-aged making out. It is not a place for reckless behavior, such as downing a six-pack of beer alone.



This week’s winner of “America’s Saddest Drinking Hole” goes to the Target in Lathrop, a town in Central California south of Stockton. According to authorities of Lathrop Police Services (via CBS Sacramento), a woman walked into a Target dressing room with several items plus a six-pack of Stella Artois.



Police say the woman stayed in the dressing room for more than an hour, walked out of the dressing room minus six Stellas, then left the store without paying for the other items—which authorities said were worth $200. The woman was arrested on shoplifting charges, and was held at a county jail on three additional warrants.

Perhaps this woman could have found a subtler method of boozing in a store, such as drinking wine out of a Pringles can at Walmart?