Photo: memoriesarecaptured (iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus), Ulf Wittrock (iStock)

In the world of TGI Fridays, apps aren’t something you download to your phone, but a giant plate of something you order before your equally giant meal. TGI Fridays’ potato skins appetizers are so legendary, they have their own grocery-store frozen version and their own bagged snack: TGI Fridays Potato Skins Snack Chips.

Seems pretty obvious that the potato skins snacks are not actual potatoes dripping with real sour cream and chives, right? Apparently not. A Bronx woman is now suing the company, saying that TGI Fridays Potato Skins Snack Chips are not actually potato skins. We believe a “well, duh” is well-earned here.

The New York Post reports that in the lawsuit, the woman said “she purchased a bag of TGI Fridays Sour Cream and Onion Potato Skins from a Bronx bodega for $1.99, but claims that she wouldn’t have done so had she known the product didn’t contain real potato skins.” The suit states that under federal law, “a food is deemed misbranded if it is an imitation of another food but does not contain a label stating that it isn’t real.”

In related news, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are not actually on fire. This nutrition listing includes “dehydrated potatoes” as an ingredient, not stipulating what particular part of the potato. So far, TGI Fridays has not responded to the lawsuit.

