Now that you’ve had sufficient time to guffaw at the headline, this story, it turns out, is actually an inspiring tale of not allowing labels to hold you back in life.



This comes to us from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, who has been following the saga of Marijuana Pepsi Vandyck for the last 10 years. Vandyck is an educator, and for the last eight years, studied for her doctorate in higher education leadership at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. That’s about 110 miles away from her home near Rockford, Illinois—so yes, motivated.

We encourage you to read the story from Journal-Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl, which recounts the story of Marijuana Pepsi, whose mother picked the name and claimed it would take her around the world. MP escaped family instability and found success in the real estate business, created a performance coaching company, launched a scholarship for African-American students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and now can call herself a doctor.

Give the Journal-Sentinel your precious clicks, and like this story and its headline, feel good about not judging someone or something by its cover.