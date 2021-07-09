Molly Schuyler winning Z Burger’s eighth annual Independence Burger Eating Championship, on July 3, 2017 Photo : Mark Wilson/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

It only took competitive eater Molly Schuyler 19 minutes to take down 44 chili dogs at The Corner Bar in Rockford, Michigan. Within three more minutes, she managed to down six more. Her total ended up being 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes. We are but puny mortals compared to Schuyler. Her name was added to a list of thousands on The Corner Bar’s wall of fame, many of whose records don’t even come close. Click on Detroit has the story.

Advertisement

In comparison, Tim “Eater X” Janus, another competitive eater, ate 43 1/2 chili dogs, back in 2006. In order to get on the wall, you need to eat at least 12 chili dogs in four hours, which sounds like child’s play compared to what Schuyler accomplished. I think I could probably get to three dogs before I start sweating.

I’ve only been witness to one eating contest in person, and that was a jumbo pizza slice eating competition. Sonya Thomas, also known as “The Black Widow,” was in her heyday back then (this was 2004), and she handily won. Thomas was quite small in person, and I remember being in complete awe. This proves that you can never judge a book by its cover, especially if it involves eating a large quantity of food.

Schuyler, unsurprisingly, has a YouTube channel where she showcases her feats of superhuman eating, like breaking a time record against an eight-pound cheesesteak:

She has also set a world record for eating chicken wings (in 2018, she ate 501 in 30 minutes), and set the record at Ward’s House of Prime Rib in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by eating 22.5 pounds of prime rib in an hour and a half. She was quoted as saying, on the Ward’s website, “Tastiest food challenge I’ve ever had. I could’ve eaten more but they ran out of meat.”

Though being a star on the competitive eating circuit does look like fun, I think I’ll stick to less superhuman meals. I love my chicken wings, but 501 in one sitting might spoil my appetite for dinner.