Photo: Leonid Andronov (iStock)

People don’t usually worry about food poisoning from Michelin-starred restaurants, which makes this story from Spain all the more shocking. El Pais, a national newspaper in Spain, is reporting that an acclaimed restaurant in Valencia called RiFF is currently closed after a 46-year-old woman who dined with her family there died hours after eating there.



According to El Pais, 18 other diners—including the 46-year-old’s husband and daughter—fell sick with symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting after dining at RiFF on Saturday, February 17. The 46-year-old victim, who The Telegraph has identified as María Jesús Fernández Calvo, died early Sunday morning.

A number of outlets have reported that a dish featuring morel mushrooms may be to blame, but a regional health official told El Pais it could not confirm the mushrooms as a source until after an autopsy was completed.

RiFF earned one Michelin star in its latest 2019 guidebook. Michelin said the chef, a German-born Valencian named Bernd H. Knöller, “conjures up innovative cuisine.”