Food is delicious.
The Iowa caucus and booze don’t mix

Allison Robicelli
Photo: STEPHEN MATUREN / AFP (Getty Images)

Yesterday an unidentified Iowa woman seems to have predicted that the caucuses would be an unmitigated shitshow and arrived at her precinct with a coping strategy in tow. Unfortunately, she was foiled by gravity.

Let this be a warning to voters who have yet to cast their ballots: If you’re bringing booze to the polls, transfer it to a plastic container with a tight fitting lid for maximum protection. The gods seem to have a sick sense of humor when it comes to our elections, so it’s best to be prepared.

Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, the author of three books, and a swan meat influencer. Questions about recipes or need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

