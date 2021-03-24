Be careful not to post NSFW photos of wine, people

Photo : David Silverman ( Getty Images )

Human bodies are generally disgusting. They can become temporarily alluring through a series of posture changes, contortions, and clever flesh tucks, but they’re typically gross, weird, and funny when at rest. That’s why I flew into a panic a few weeks ago when I thought I accidentally went live on Instagram while hunched over naked on the toilet. Accidentally sharing my birthday suit with the world is my greatest fear—and that’s exactly what happened to Jenny Parrish, who was left mortified when she realized that she inadvertently posted a full-frontal nude photo on Instagram via wine glass, Yahoo! News reports.

Parrish took to TikTok to explain that she had innocently posted a photo of her wine glass while on her honeymoon—only to realize that her raw bod was fully visible in the glass’s reflection. “I accidentally posted a picture on Instagram of my wine glass and I was naked,” she guffawed in the TikTok video, adding that a friend alerted her to the snafu. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done.

“74 people saw my cooter,” Parrish said in the video. “That’s 74 people and my husband’s mom too many.” As of today, the video has more than 250,000 likes. There’s even a follow-up video in which Parrish’s husband, whose God-given name is Thor, says that that the ordeal “fits [Parrish’s] personality.” It’s like I always say: to accidentally post full-frontal nudity on Instagram is human, but to laugh about it? That’s nothing short of divine.