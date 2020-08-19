Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

With $5 bottles, Walmart makes sure you can rosé all day

marnieshure
Marnie Shure
Filed to:Wine
WineWalmart
8
Save
Walmart will debut its new wines at 2,600 locations in August
Walmart will debut its new wines at 2,600 locations in August
Photo: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

In June 2018, Walmart—possibly clocking the rise in shoppers sporting “Rosé all day” apparel—debuted Winemakers Selection, a line of affordable yet elegant wines sourced from the U.S., Italy, and France. Though each bottle cost between $10 and $16, the idea was that these wines would “drink like a $30 to $40 bottle of wine,” according to Nichole Simpson, Walmart’s senior wine buyer. Now, Walmart is introducing the Winemakers Selection Classic Series at even more locations than the original lineup, and at a notably lower price point—just $5 a bottle.

Advertisement
Winemakers Selection Classic Series
Winemakers Selection Classic Series
Photo: Walmart

According to a press release, the new series features bottles only from California, and they come in five varieties: Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Rosé, Red Blend, and Cabernet Sauvignon. They’ll be available at more than 2,600 Walmart locations, and in addition to the wine itself, Walmart “plans to offer more opportunities for customers to learn about wine and will continue making investments in quality and premiumization while offering everyday low prices our customers expect.” Does this mean Walmart shoppers might soon be able to attend in-store tastings hosted by big-box sommeliers? Who knows! Most likely, it means the superstore is looking to lure Trader Joe’s wine shoppers with a slick-looking alternative to Two-Buck Chuck. For those of us who can’t tell the difference between a $10 and a $50 bottle and mostly just want a glass of something mildly fruity that won’t leave us with a headache afterward, this could be a very promising development. And hey, even if you’re a wine snob, you’re bound to have guests like me over at some point, and trust me, your fine vintages would only go to waste.

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Your backyard picnic needs Ramen Noodle Salad, the Midwestern “salad” that’s actually a salad

The best food joke of 1996 now has the oral history it deserves

Swiss town gets unexpected shower of cocoa snow

Popeyes: Chicken sandwiches are in, 2020 is out

DISCUSSION

SwarmofKoalas
Legless Legolas' LEGO Lass

Any chance in y’all grabbing the collection and doing a review? $5 wine seems to range from gag to pretty good and I’d appreciate it if someone else gives it a try first lol.