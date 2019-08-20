Photo: lintrezza (iStock)

Not even a month ago, we brought you news of a University of Illinois study on animals (both alive and dead) found in pre-packaged produce. Most would never want to imagine finding one, but every once in a rare while, somebody will open a container and be faced with an unexpected traveler.

The latest incident involving people losing their shit over a live animal in their food comes from Wisconsin, where the Allen family’s purchase of Simple Truth organic lettuce led to panic last week:

Sure, it’s alarming to discover a living creature in your portion of lettuce, but think about how the poor frog felt. It’d already been through enough of a traumatic ordeal before it wound up surrounded by screaming giants.

Milwaukee affiliate WTMJ reports that Simple Truth has already issued an apology for the whole to-do. However, perhaps even more distressing is the statement from Roundy’s (the parent company of the store where the offending lettuce was purchased), offering a reminder that sometimes this is just going to happen: “These situations happen from time to time when Organic products are involved. USDA Certified Organic items must be free of synthetic additives and certain pesticides. Although rare, from time-to-time we do see insects and other small animals such as frogs make it through packaging with fresh produce items. In this instance the customer returned the organic lettuce for an even exchange.”

That’s right, folks: buy your lettuce, but don’t be surprised if you wind up buying a new pet along with it.