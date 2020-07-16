Will a can of seltzer hydrate you as well as a bottle of water?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

The spike in national seltzer consumption over the past five years is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, and tracing sparkling water’s origins up to the modern day is a fascinating exercise. Its popularity is surely due to its status as both a fruity pick-me-up and a zero-calorie, zero-sugar alternative to soda or beer. But since the idea of cracking into a LaCroix is more immediately appealing than twisting the cap off a plain old water bottle, it’s worth asking: can the former hydrate you as well as the latter?

There’s not a lot of research to go on here, but we spoke with experts who were able to weigh in on the subject. One valuable takeaway: watch out for added sugars and salt. For the full investigation, head here.