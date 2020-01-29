Cops ketchup to Wienermobile

Screenshot : NBC2 News ( YouTube )

Thanks to the eagle-eyed citizens of Waukesha County, Wisconsin, we’ve got a news story we can all relish. Over the weekend, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was pulled over by police, reports Local 10, an ABC affiliate. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page, explaining that the vehicle violated the state’s Move Over Law:

When a motorist sees a vehicle on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing (red, blue and amber), they are required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle if possible. If a safe lane change is not possible, or the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway, they are required to slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions, and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle.

Let this be a teachable moment for all of us, for we can all learn from the mistakes of this hotshot hot dog that thinks it doesn’t have to give sufficient clearance to vehicles in distress. But in defense of the Winnebago, it’s hard to think of any car on the road being more important than the Wienermobile. The cop seemed to understand this, too: no ticket was issued, just a verbal warning.