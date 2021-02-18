Kansas collegians exchange Pee For Pizza in STI testing drive

Photo : The Washington Post ( Getty Images )

College students are all about the two Ps: pizza and partying. “P” also stands for “pustule,” which is something college students should avoid. That’s the idea behind Pee for Pizza, a monthly initiative at Wichita State University that rewards students who undergo STI testing with pizza.



I read about Pee For Pizza in this article from The Sunflower, WSU’s student newspaper. The article cites Associate Director of Student Health Services Heather Stafford, who says the event has been going strong for six years although COVID-19 has understandably limited the scope of the operation. “People are still interested and want to take advantage of it, and I am encouraged by that, that even during COVID-19 people are paying attention to their sexual health,” Stafford says. The Sunflower reports that the event accommodated up to 120 students at a time before COVID. That’s a lot of horny collegians.

This year, as part of a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and mental health nonprofit Positive Directions, WSU health services can provide free testing for syphilis, hepatitis C, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and HIV. Personally, I love this idea. Thinking back to my semi-blurry college years, I did just about anything for free pizza. Sit through a two-hour cover letter seminar from my school’s business department? Sure. Submit feedback on the grounds crew’s spring planting choices? Absolutely. In hindsight, I almost certainly would’ve lined up to pee in a cup for a free slice. Who’s hungry?