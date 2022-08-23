On August 11, Trader Joe’s abruptly shuttered its Manhattan Wine Shop , which was located in Union Square and considered a staple by many (a younger, cooler version of myself included). The closure has raised a lot of questions, and the conversation has grown complicated. Some, including some employees of the store, are claiming the Wine Shop crew was about to vote to unionize and Trader Joe’s allegedly shut down the store in retaliation . Here’s what we know so far.

The store’s closure was announced to the public via a sign on its door one location

The sign said employees would be paid for their shifts through August 28 and that they would be contacted about the possibility of transferring to another Trader Joe’s location in the city.



It appears store employees were not made aware of the closure before it happened. Jonathan Reuning, a crew member of five years, told HuffPo

That HuffPo article

So as of now, it is not clear where, or whether, the Trader Joe’s Wine Shop will reemerge, or if it will be a unionized store when and if it does. What is clear is that for now, New Yorkers will need to take a road trip to get their hands on Two Buck Chuck.



