I’ve been on a real zombie kick lately. Between a recent Train to Busan rewatch and my ravenous reading of Gretchen Felker-Martin’s Manhunt, I’ve got a flesh-eating itch I just can’t scratch. But I have to admit that I wasn’t prepared to see reality star Heidi Montag strolling down the streets of sunny Los Angeles with an unexpected accessory: a giant Ziploc bag full of raw bison heart.

Yes, folks, Heidi Montag has hopped on the raw meat train. Yesterday, March 10, Page Six shared a paparazzi snap of Montag, known for her role on reality series “The Hills,” with the bison heart. In the photo, Montag flashes a million-dollar smile as she rips into the organ on the go.

Why do people eat raw meat?

She’s been eating raw meat for a while; she initially revealed her carnivorous eating regimen back in January when she filmed herself eating raw liver. “Breakfast of champions,” she says in the video. “Maybe this will help me get pregnant.” She further defended her diet in an interview with People published yesterday. “I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, [so] I’m willing to try different things,” Montag told People. “It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had.”

In Montag’s defense, there’s some precedent for the practice—on the silver screen, at least. Think back to Rosemary’s Baby, when Mia Farrow’s character eats raw liver to promote a healthy pregnancy. More recently, in Matteo Garrone’s 2015 film Tale of Tales, Salma Hayek’s character eats a sea monster’s heart to induce pregnancy. And on a broader cultural scale, more and more social media wellness crusaders are pillaging Whole Foods to fuel their raw meat experiments.

Still, Montag’s casual bison consumption is unsettling for a few reasons, especially given the animals’ brush with extinction. Today, American Bison are no longer listed as a threatened or endangered species, with approximately 400,000 bison currently raised as livestock for U.S. meat production. But it makes me queasy to think about the stately animals being harvested so ultra-rich stars like Montag could slurp down their organs live on social media. It seems undignified from the bison’s point of view. Then again, I ate Burger King for lunch yesterday, so I’m probably not the best person to philosophize on the indignity of the meat harvest.

Anyway, if you ask me, the bloody meat clearly clashes with her Gucci belt.