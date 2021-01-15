Why don’t we drink pig’s milk?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

We eat the meat and drink the milk that comes from cows—so why isn’t the same true of pigs? Once you get over the initial distaste of imagining it, the inconsistency seems a bit strange. According to experts, there are plenty of reasons we don’t regularly indulge in a tall, cold glass of pig’s milk, ranging from impracticality to personal safety. Hear more about it in the video above, and for the full investigation, head here.