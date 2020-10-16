Food is delicious.
Why do people bob for apples?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Have you ever tried apple bobbing? We wouldn’t blame you if you haven’t. It’s difficult, unsanitary, and not exactly that much fun—in fact, it’s hard to believe it was ever a Halloween party activity to begin with. While you might associate it with midcentury America (thanks, perhaps, to the Peanuts’ Great Pumpkin special and similar pop culture artifacts), the tradition actually dates back to the first century AD. We read up on our history to try to answer the question: Why does anyone do this? For the full investigation, head here.

