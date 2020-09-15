Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Great news! You’re not the only one with corn kernels in your poop!

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:corn
cornnutrition
2
Save
Ears of sweet corn
Ears of sweet corn
Photo: BRETT STEVENS (Getty Images)

One of the best things about late summer is the piles and piles of sweet corn that turn up at grocery stores and farmers markets. You shuck them, grill them, or cut the kernels off the cob and saute them in butter, and they are absolutely perfect. Except for one thing... And here I’m going to be blunt, because who among us has not devoured sweet corn and seen little flecks of yellow in their poop the next day?

Advertisement

If you’re like me, you may fear that you have some sort of physiological shortcoming that makes it impossible to digest corn. And you go ahead and eat more anyway, because life is short and corn is sweet.

But the good news is, according to a recent article from Live Science, it’s not just you. It’s everybody, even cows who have a diet exclusively of corn.

Advertisement

The yellow flecks that turn up in your poop aren’t actually the kernels. They’re just the outside covering. (Praise to the scientists who performed the investigation that figured this out.) Kernels are really seeds, and they need to be hardy so they can travel. Hence the tough outer covering, made of a protein called cellulose that humans lack the gut bacteria and enzymes to digest. Turns out cows don’t have them, either; cow pies are just full of undigested kernel parts that lucky researchers get to pluck out and study.

However, as Andrea Watson, a ruminant nutritionist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln told Live Science, that cellulose covering makes up only 10% of each kernel of corn. The other 90% contains valuable nutrients, as well as fiber, starch, and antioxidants. So keep eating that corn! It’s good for you—though, as Watson felt moved to remind Live Science, not as healthy as a nice pile of leafy greens that doesn’t taste nearly as good. Such is life.

G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V10
Dyson V10
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Make a Nutella pizza ring simply because you can

The early COVID grocery shortages explained, finally

IKEA meatballs always have your back—even on pizza

These Iron Range Porketta Sandwiches are Minnesota nice

DISCUSSION

vwwithelectricalissues
VWwithelectricalissues

A youtuber came up with an experiment where you clean your system with laxative and water, then eat only corn for a day to see what comes out. At least one of his viewers filmed the results. Looked like a can of corn dumped in the toilet. 