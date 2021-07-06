Photo : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

Clearly, we all have some strong thoughts about hot dogs. We here at The Takeout love a weenie as much as the next guy, but we’ll admit that the hot dog user experience comes with some frustrations. Perhaps the most egregious example: while most hot dogs come in packs of 10, most hot dog buns come in packs of eight. But now Heinz Ketchup is stepping in to address the situation with the Heinz Hot Dog Pact, which the brand says “aims to broker negotiations between bun and wiener companies to finally sell equal quantities.”



Advertisement

Real quick, why do hot dog buns come in packs of eight? The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, a very real organization, writes:

“Sandwich rolls, or hot dog buns, most often come eight to the pack because the buns are baked in clusters of four in pans designed to hold eight rolls. While baking pans now come in configurations that allow baking 10 and even 12 at a time, the eight roll pan remains the most popular.”

Seems flimsy, no? That’s why Heinz has officially launched the Hot Dog Pact petition at HeinzHotDogPact.com calling on hot dog lovers to sign in support of the movement. “Backed by the signatures of fans, Heinz will show bun and wiener companies the time for change is now,” the brand wrote in a press release sent to The Takeout.



“We’ve seen our fans through social media express their outrage about the bun-to-hot-dog ratio issue for years, and we know there must be a better way. We believe that the time for change is now and we are hopeful,” Daniel Gotlib, Kraft Heinz Associate Director of Brand Building & Innovation, said in the release. If you’re ready to end the bun/weenie disconnect, you can sign the petition at HeinzHotDogPact.com.