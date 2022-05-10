No one needs an excuse to eat tacos. Just eat tacos. Unlike a margarita Monday, wine Wednesday, or a generally rowdy thirsty Thursday, no one needs to publicly justify their desire to eat tacos. Tacos are so versatile you can have them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, no explanation necessary . But, that doesn’t mean you can’t get excited when your favorite restaurant offers tacos at a discounted price once a week as part of a Taco Tuesday promotion.

Understanding this to be true, it then brings up the question, why do people celebrate Taco Tuesday? Well, while the history gets a little messy , it goes to show that tacos aren’t the only food everyone deserves to love.

The origin of Taco Tuesday

A s it stands today, Wyoming -based Taco John’s owns the t rademark for the phrase “ Taco Tuesdays.” The brand highlights its ownership on its website boasting, “Ever hear of Taco Tuesday®? We started it! We even trademarked it. That’s how seriously we take tacos.”

This is where the story gets sticky . Taco John’s claims to have started Taco Tuesday, but multiple sources have found that the earliest use of the phrase came from Snow White Drive-In, which had it printed in South Dakota’s Rapid City Journal in 1973. And in 1975, Taco Tuesday was also used by Marti’s, a restaurant in Manhattan, Kansas. Both documented uses of the phrase occurred long before 1979, when Taco John’s claims to have started it, and 1989, when the brand obtained the trademark.

Although the phrase is now extremely common, that has not stopped Taco John’s from sending out cease and desist letters to plenty of businesses over the years. Not much has come from those threats, but sending them out in the first place isn’t a good look, putting a damper on the fun of Taco Tuesday.

Foods that also deserve a day of the week

Judging by the history of Taco Tuesdays, it seems as though the only real criteria for having an entire day dedicated to a specific cuisine are the following:

The name of the dish must begin with the same letter as the day of the week it will claim. Popularity of the dish must be high enough that it will be worth it for restaurants to sell it at a discounted price once a week.

Other than that, it seems as though the floor is open to any and all beloved foods. So, with that minimal criteria in mind, here are some suggestions:

Mac & Cheese Mondays: No discrimination here for those with an aversion to dairy. All types are welcomed.

No discrimination here for those with an aversion to dairy. All types are welcomed. Toasted Tuesdays: Any and all toasted sandwiches on the menu come at a discount. This is also perfect for anyone celebrating 4/20.

Any and all toasted sandwiches on the menu come at a discount. This is also perfect for anyone celebrating 4/20. Waffle Wednesdays: Breakfast items deserve some praise as well.

Breakfast items deserve some praise as well. Thanksgiving Thursdays: Hear me out: Every Thursday restaurants offer a line up of shareable family favorites at a discounted price.

Hear me out: Every Thursday restaurants offer a line up of shareable family favorites at a discounted price. Friday Fries: Fries are a side best served with pretty much anything, so you’re welcome.

Fries are a side best served with pretty much anything, so you’re welcome. Smoothie Saturdays: Get your weekend going with a deliciously discounted drink. What more could you ask for?

Get your weekend going with a deliciously discounted drink. What more could you ask for? Spaghetti Sundays: The comfort a big bowl pasta can bring when the Sunday scaries hit is unmatched.

No person or company should own a communally celebrated day. Tacos should be enjoyed by all and celebrated on any day. Attempting to gatekeep the phrase Taco Tuesday only ruins the fun that the day is based on, so the best solution is to make every day a food celebration.



