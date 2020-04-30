Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: Who’s got a green thumb?

Marnie Shure
Filed to:Gardening
Gardeningadvice
6
1
Illustration for article titled Last Call: Who’s got a green thumb?
Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
PrevNextView All

“I don’t love gardening,” begins a refreshing article from the Washington Post by food columnist Tamar Haspel. “I know some people find it therapeutic, or at least relaxing. They enjoy kneeling in the dirt and coaxing plants out of it. I don’t. I’m in it for the food, and I expect my garden to deliver.”

Advertisement

That expectation is one I can relate to. My adventures in gardening have been halting and reluctant, and I’ve lost even the simplest, most foolproof crops—pots of cherry tomatoes with a perfect balance of sun and water in a Los Angeles backyard—to things like fungus and stink bugs. But a lot of stubborn non-gardeners might be feeling the urge to contribute to their personal food supply right now with things they’ve grown themselves, so Haspel has provided a list of foods that “someone with no experience can pull off.”

Berries, if you can keep hungry animals away from them, are well worth the effort, since a half pint at the grocery store costs $5 plus an IOU for your firstborn. Meanwhile, on the vegetable side of things, asparagus is a perennial vegetable that will reward you year in and year out with produce you never have to purchase. Garlic is pungent enough to ward off most pests. Herbs have an insanely high yield and have lost none of their flavor in transit. There are all sorts of reasons to get growing, and if my run-in with the stink bugs taught me anything, it’s that gardening can only be learned by trial and error. It’s like baking in that way, just more insect-ridden.

Advertisement

Whether you have any expertise in gardening might also be determined by whether you grew up with a backyard, or on a farm, or within a family that ate much of anything that came from the ground. Do you have a green thumb? And if you do, what wisdom do you have that you could impart to the rest of us?

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

What are chicken nuggets even?

An appreciation of Laura Shapiro, a historian who found her place in the kitchen

How to clean and cook an artichoke, a surprisingly simple project with huge payoff

Chicagoans have lost their favorite tortillas—temporarily