If you’ve ever had White Castle stuffing served to you at Thanksgiving, you already know that it’s delicious. If you haven’t had it and scoff at the idea, don’t knock it till you try it. White Castle stuffing is fantastic, and when I first tried it, I went in thinking I’d absolutely hate it, but came out a convert. White Castle recently released two new versions of its classic recipe, and you can only access the information via a very unconventional resource: OnlyFans.

Advertisement

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (and honestly, you’re probably better off staying there), you already know that OnlyFans is a subscription-based service that is primarily focused on, uh, adult content. But there’s a small contingent of chefs who release content through the paid service for their followings, so this White Castle promotion is not entirely an outlandish idea.

The Takeout was informed about the unlikely cross-promotion via a press release. The two White Castle recipes are Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing and Southwest Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing, which unlike the original recipe have some kick to them. Considering the Jalapeño Cheese Sliders have a cult following among White Castle fans, these recipes sound like a no-brainer.

The chef involved is Manny Washington Jr., the district chief for the Orlando Fire Department who is also popular on social media. Firemen can be pretty good cooks, so this sounds promising. He instructs viewers on how to make the spicy new stuffing recipes, and the videos will presumably funnel a whole new subscriber base to OnlyFans: those who prefer their butt videos to be about pork.

White Castle is also giving out free meals to firefighters who work on Thanksgiving; they’ll have their choice of a Castle Combo or a Breakfast Combo. And don’t knock the idea of White Castle on Thanksgiving, either. It’s a funny running event at my family gatherings, so I’m telling you, you can’t go wrong.

G/O Media may get a commission epic daily deals Save Big in the Best Amazon Deals of the Day Prime time savings

Uncover the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the Kinja Deals staff. Click here to start shopping

Just think about it: You can pull up OnlyFans while preparing Thanksgiving dinner. New holiday tradition, perhaps?