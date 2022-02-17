Our adorably named robot pal Flippy is about to welcome a lot of siblings . One hundred of them, in fact. White Castle has announced that these automated fry-making machines will be installed in 100 additional locations beyond the one that’s already operating in Chicago. And a press release sent to The Takeout confirms that these aren’t just any old Flippys—we’re dealing with next-gen machines.



The shiny new Flippy 2 model is the latest version of the deep-frying robot. The Chicago pilot program apparently went well, and with some input from White Castle, Miso Robotics— the company responsible for bringing Flippy into the world — made some design adjustments for the next iteration of non-human fry cooks. One major improvement i s the implementation of automated basket management, which wasn’t a feature in the previous model, according to a press release from late last year.

Flippy 2 uses a new system called AutoBin, which is dedicated to lower-volume specialty items like chicken tenders and onion rings. Once a product is placed in one of the bins, Flippy 2 identifies the product and cooks it off in the proper fry basket for that item , then dumps it in the holding area for hot food. The press release says that the se upgrades make the cooking process 30% faster, bumping productivity up to around 60 baskets an hour, which is more output than even a busy quick-service restaurant might need. A s much as I hate to say it, that’s impressive.

There’s no firm date on the Flippy 2 fleet’s rollout; the robots will be installed during the coming months and years, depending on location. One hundred s tores is nothing to sneeze at , so if you’re at your local White Castle later this year, take a peek into the kitchen. Your delicious crinkle-cut fries might not have been prepared by human hands, but rather the deft hands (limbs?) of a robot. I wonder which tunes Flippy woul d select when it’s Flippy’s turn to choose the kitchen playlist. I’m guessing Computer Love by Kraftwerk would be on rotation.



