White Castle gives Florida what it craves

The happiest place on earth is about to become oh so much happier, as White Castle has announced that it’s finally making Floridians’ dreams come true: Not only is the chain building its first Florida location, in Orlando, but this location will also be one of the nation’s largest, at a whopping 4,500 square feet.

“Florida Cravers have long been asking for us to open a castle there,” said White Castle CEO Lisa Ingram. “We believe now is the right time for us to enter the Sunshine State.” The location is set to open in early 2021, and in true White Castle fashion, it will be open 24 hours a day.

This announcement comes a few weeks after White Castle opened its first location in Arizona, which, at 4,589 square feet, currently holds the record as the restaurant’s largest location. Why the company’s architects chose not to tack another measly 100 square feet onto the Orlando blueprints is unknown, but honestly, Orlando has enough to boast about. Good on White Castle for letting Arizona have something nice for once.