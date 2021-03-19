Which Trader Joe’s non-dairy milk froths the best?

Photo : Jeff Greenberg / Contributor ( Getty Images )

The good people over at The Kitchn published a “Froth Off” to determine which Trader Joe’s non-dairy milk responded best to a milk frother. Natasha Fischer, creator of the Instagram account Trader Joe’s List (which has 1.5 million followers), did the honors. She was looking for the best froth to liquid ratio, the thickness of the froth, the taste, and the number of ingredients (the fewer, the better).

Advertisement

She tested five Trader Joe’s non-dairy beverages and creamers: Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Oat Beverage, Plant Folk Coconut Creamer, Trader Joe’s Coconut & Almond Creamer, Trader Joe’s Original Almond Beverage, and Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Chocolate Oat Beverage.

The Trader Joe’s Original Almond Beverage came in dead last, because it didn’t froth at all. The Coconut & Almond Creamer frothed okay, but it was way too sweet, and contained gluten (which Fischer isn’t fond of).

Coming in third was the Plant Folk Coconut Creamer, with a respectable froth and mild sweetness. Second place was the Chocolate Oak Beverage, which came as a surprise to Fischer because she had overfilled her frothing device. In first place was the standard Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Oat Beverage, which is probably the most versatile, in my opinion. I like oat milk as someone who’s mildly lactose intolerant (dairy makes the Lee household a little windy on some days).

The video of the project is down below, if you’d like to see what the froths looked like:

So for you legions of Trader Joe’s fans, now you know what to buy make for a good plant-based morning cappuccino.