A running list of restaurants and food-related businesses providing paid sick leave for employees

One of the first things you learn working in the service industry is that if you don’t show up to work, you don’t get paid. The current COVID-19 pandemic is throwing a wrench into that principle: If you’re sick and you still show up to work, you risk infecting everyone else you come in contact with. But if you don’t show up, you still don’t get paid, and rent still comes due on the first of the month.



COVID-19 has made restaurants, grocery stores, and other food-related businesses realize that this model is not sustainable, even if it means they’ll be losing a shit-ton of money. We’re all going to be losing money over the next few weeks. The question is, will companies who are in a position to help their workers (who might not have enough savings to get by) actually step up to help? Here are a few places that are taking action:

Earlier this week, Darden Restaurants, which owns The Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, announced on Twitter

McDonald’s will continue to pay quarantined workers, Nation’s Restaurant News reports

Instacart and DoorDash are both offering 14 days of pay or “assistance” for workers who test positive for COVID-19, The Verge reports

Trader Joe’s will be reimbursing employees (“crew members”) for sick leave between now and April 15, Business Insider reports says