Which is better: Canned beer or bottled beer?

Beer nerdery is a world unto itself, and within its ranks are those happy to argue endlessly over just about any of the finer points of brewing. One debate rages on: does beer taste better in a can or a bottle?

To find the answer to this question, it’s necessary to look back on nearly a century of brewing techniques, advancements in packaging, shipping logistics, and yes, even marketing, which has shaped a lot of ou r beer opinions over time. We spoke to the experts (read: brewmasters) to get their take on which beer is best. For the full investigation, click here.