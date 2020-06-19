Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
VideoBurning Questions

Which is better: Canned beer or bottled beer?

The Takeout
Filed to:Beer
Beercanned beerbottles
5
1

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Beer nerdery is a world unto itself, and within its ranks are those happy to argue endlessly over just about any of the finer points of brewing. One debate rages on: does beer taste better in a can or a bottle?

Advertisement

To find the answer to this question, it’s necessary to look back on nearly a century of brewing techniques, advancements in packaging, shipping logistics, and yes, even marketing, which has shaped a lot of our beer opinions over time. We spoke to the experts (read: brewmasters) to get their take on which beer is best. For the full investigation, click here.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Bake (and eat) the best cookies of your life

Aunt Jemima has (finally) retired [Updated]

Domestic flights are now an even more sobering experience

Last Call: What are your favorite restaurant memories?

Latest on The Takeout

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement