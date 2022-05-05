In another life I was a news producer for my hometown TV station. The evening shift was from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a lunch (dinner) break after the 6 o’clock broadcast. More often than not, my breaks took me through the nearest drive-thrus to get the fastest meals, and with hours still to go in my evening I craved a caffeinated beverage that would really wake me up, something soda doesn’t always do.

To my surprise, many of the chains I frequented offered at least one all-day coffee option alongside their burgers, tacos, and sandwiches, even if coffee wasn’t featured on the drive-thru menu. And while the variety and quality isn’t always as good as what you can get at coffee-focused chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ , it certainly gets the job done.

Which chain restaurants serve coffee?

If you find yourself in need of a coffee on the go, in an airport, or on a road trip, here’s a quick overview of what you can order where:

Burger King: hot coffee, iced coffee, cold brew, and decaf

hot coffee, iced coffee, cold brew, and decaf Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s: hot coffee, decaf

hot coffee, decaf Chick-fil-A: hot coffee, iced coffee

hot coffee, iced coffee Culver’s: just hot coffee

just hot coffee In-N-Out Burger: just hot coffee

just hot coffee Jack in the Box: hot coffee, sweet cream iced coffees flavored with vanilla, caramel, or mocha

hot coffee, sweet cream iced coffees flavored with vanilla, caramel, or mocha McDonald’s: McCafé menu that features macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, frappés, and iced coffee, with French vanilla, caramel, and mocha flavors available

McCafé menu that features macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, frappés, and iced coffee, with French vanilla, caramel, and mocha flavors available Potbelly: just hot coffee

just hot coffee Sonic Drive-In: hot coffee, cold brew with optional vanilla flavor

hot coffee, cold brew with optional vanilla flavor Subway: just hot coffee

just hot coffee Taco Bell: hot coffee, Cinnabon Delights flavored hot and iced coffee

hot coffee, Cinnabon Delights flavored hot and iced coffee Wendy’s: hot coffee, iced coffee, decaf, and Frosty-ccino iced coffee with vanilla and chocolate flavors available

hot coffee, iced coffee, decaf, and Frosty-ccino iced coffee with vanilla and chocolate flavors available Whataburger: just hot coffee

just hot coffee White Castle: just hot coffee

Whether you take it black, mix in cream and sugar, or want to try dipping your fries into it like biscotti, go ahead and try asking for a coffee at any chain you visit, whether it’s listed on the menu or not . You’ll never have to worry about being under- caffeinated again!



