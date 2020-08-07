Food is delicious.
Which condiments should be refrigerated?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

“REFRIGERATE AFTER OPENING.” This small, commanding phrase is emblazoned on seemingly every condiment we buy. It’s a part of the label that’s often disregarded (just like, say, the calorie content), and the question of which condiments will actually go bad if you store them out of the fridge is a matter of some debate. In the video above, we go through some common kitchen items one by one to determine which condiments are liable to rot at room temp and which are safe to keep on the shelf. For the full investigation, head here.

