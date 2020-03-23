A master list of all the booze companies making hand sanitizer

One of the ripple effects of COVID-19 is that retailers everywhere have effectively run out of hand sanitizer. Looking for ways to help both their communities and their businesses, distilleries, breweries, and wineries have stepped in to fill the gap.
What follows is a master list of the beer, wine, and spirits businesses (within the United States and overseas) that have begun producing hand sanitizer of their own. The list is alphabetical, first within the United States and then moving on to other countries. If you know of a business that hasn’t been included, please leave a comment on this story, including the name of the business and a link to either a news story or a social media post from the company itself, confirming they are producing hand sanitizer.
Please bear in mind that this list is a living document and that aspects of it might change as things unfold. For example:
- Some of the businesses listed might not yet have begun production.
- Some might have already run through their existing stock, or suspended production entirely.
- Some might be producing hand sanitizer but providing it directly to the government, or to responders such as hospitals, fire departments, or police departments.
This is an uncertain time for small businesses everywhere, and it’s a particularly bad time for people in the hospitality and food/beverage industry. Your patronage helps to keep these businesses afloat.
Alabama
Dread River Distilling Company (Birmingham)
John Emerald Distilling Company (Opelika)
Yellowhammer Brewing (Huntsville)
Alaska
N/A
Arizona
Blue Clover Distillery (Scottsdale)
Arkansas
Rock Town Distillery (Little Rock)
California
Old World Spirits/Kuchan Cellars (Belmont)
Colorado
10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. (Vail)
J&L Distilling Company (Boulder)
Spirit Hound Distillers (Lyons)
Connecticut
Fifth State Distillery (Bridgeport)
Litchfield Distillery (Litchfield)
Delaware
N/A
Florida
3 Daughters Brewing (St. Petersburg)
Kozuba & Sons Distillery (St. Petersburg)
Motorworks Brewing (Bradenton)
St. Augustine Distillery (St. Augustine)
Georgia
Old Fourth Distillery (Atlanta)
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
28 Mile Vodka and Distillery (Highwood)
Whiskey Acres Distillery (DeKalb)
Indiana
Cardinal Spirits (Bloomington)
Hotel Tango Distillery (Indianapolis)
Iowa
Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery (Swisher)
Mississippi River Distilling Company (LeClaire)
Kansas
N/A
Kentucky
Lexington Brewing and Distilling (Lexington)
Rabbit Hole Distillery (Louisville)
Town Branch Distillery (Lexington)
Louisiana
Sugarland Distilling Co. (Gonzales)
Maine
N/A
Maryland
Sangfroid Distilling (Hyattsville)
Twin Valley Distillers (Rockville)
Massachusetts
Dirty Water Distillery (Plymouth)
Michigan
Ann Arbor Distilling Company (Ann Arbor)
Coppercraft Distillery (Holland)
Mammoth Distilling (Central Lake, Bellaire, and Traverse City)
Minnesota
Mississippi
Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company (Kiln)
Missouri
Montana
Montgomery Distillery (Missoula)
Nebraska
N/A
Nevada
N/A
New Hampshire
Smoky Quartz Distillery (Seabrook)
Steadfast Spirits Distilling Co. (Concord)
New Jersey
Claremont Distillery (Fairfield)
Lazy Eye Distillery (Richland)
New Mexico
Broken Trail Distillery and Brewery (Albuquerque)
New York
Black Button Distilling (Rochester)
New York Distilling Co. (New York City)
Rock Stream Vineyards (Rock Stream)
North Carolina
Broad Branch Distillery (Winston-Salem)
Cultivated Cocktails Distillery (Ashville)
End of Days Distillery(Wilmington)
Old Nick Williams Farm and Distillery (Lewisville)
Outer Banks Distilling (Manteo)
North Dakota
Proof Artisan Distillers (Fargo)
Ohio
Karrakin Spirits Co. (Cincinnati)
Middle West Spirits (Columbus)
Western Reserve Distillers (Lakewood)
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Distilling Company (Tulsa)
Prairie Wolf Spirits (Guthrie)
Oregon
Shine Distillery and Grill (Portland)
Thinking Tree Spirits (Eugene)
Pennsylvania
Eight Oaks Farm Distillery (New Tripoli)
Pocono Brewery Company (Swiftwater)
Silverback Distillery (East Stroudsburg)
Thistle Finch Distillery (Lancaster)
Rhode Island
N/A
South Carolina
Twelve 33 Distillery (Little River)
South Dakota
N/A
Tennessee
Corsair Artisan Distillery (Nashville)
Texas
Bendt Distilling Co. (Lewisville)
Gulf Coast Distillers (Houston)
Utah
Ogden’s Own Distillery (Ogden)
Sugar House Distillery (Salt Lake City)
Vermont
Caledonia Spirits (Montpelier)
Green Mountain Distillers (Morrisville)
Mad River Distillers (Waitsfield)
Smugglers’ Notch Distillery (Waterbury, Jeffersonville)
Virginia
Washington
Chambers Bay Distilling (University Place)
Heritage Distilling (Gig Harbor, Seattle, Roslyn)
Solar Spirits Distillery (Richland)
West Virginia
Smooth Ambler Spirits (Maxwelton)
Wisconsin
Central Standard Craft Distillery (Milwaukee)
Yahara Bay Distillery (Madison)
Wyoming
Chronicles Distilling (Cheyenne)
Pine Bluffs Distilling (Pine Bluffs)
Washington D.C.
Puerto Rico
Brazil
Canada
Distillerie Fils du Roy (Petit-Paquetville, New Brunswick; Quebec City, Quebec)
Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers (Niagara, Ontario)
Ironworks Distillery (Nova Scotia)
Junction 56 (Stratford, Ontario)
Labatt Brewing Company (No public sales)
Legend Distilling (Naramata, British Columbia)
Patent 5 Distillery (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
Victoria Distillery (Vancouver Island, British Columbia)
England
Psychopomp Microdistillery (Bristol)
Silent Pool Distillers (Surrey)
Finland
Ireland
Listoke Distillery & Gin School (Louthe)
Scotland
Beinn an Tuirc Distillers (Carradale)
Dunnet Bay Distillers (Carrbridge)
The Glasgow Distillery Company (Glasgow)
Isle of Skye Distillers (Portree)