A master list of all the booze companies making hand sanitizer

One of the ripple effects of COVID-19 is that retailers everywhere have effectively run out of hand sanitizer. Looking for ways to help both their communities and their businesses, distilleries, breweries, and wineries have stepped in to fill the gap.

What follows is a master list of the beer, wine, and spirits businesses (within the United States and overseas) that have begun producing hand sanitizer of their own. The list is alphabetical, first within the United States and then moving on to other countries. If you know of a business that hasn’t been included, please leave a comment on this story, including the name of the business and a link to either a news story or a social media post from the company itself, confirming they are producing hand sanitizer.

Please bear in mind that this list is a living document and that aspects of it might change as things unfold. For example:

Some of the businesses listed might not yet have begun production.

Some might have already run through their existing stock, or suspended production entirely.

Some might be producing hand sanitizer but providing it directly to the government, or to responders such as hospitals, fire departments, or police departments.

This is an uncertain time for small businesses everywhere, and it’s a particularly bad time for people in the hospitality and food/beverage industry. Your patronage helps to keep these businesses afloat.

Alabama

Dread River Distilling Company (Birmingham)

John Emerald Distilling Company (Opelika)

Yellowhammer Brewing (Huntsville)

Alaska

N/A

Arizona



Blue Clover Distillery (Scottsdale)

Flying Leap Vineyards (Elgin)

Arkansas



Fox Trail Distillery (Rogers)

Rock Town Distillery (Little Rock)

California

AMASS (Los Angeles)

Old World Spirits/Kuchan Cellars (Belmont)

Napa Valley Distillery (Napa)

Prohibition Spirits (Sonoma)

Colorado

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. (Vail)

J&L Distilling Company (Boulder)

Spirit Hound Distillers (Lyons)

Connecticut

Fifth State Distillery (Bridgeport)

Litchfield Distillery (Litchfield)

Delaware

N/A

Florida

3 Daughters Brewing (St. Petersburg)

Dark Door Spirits (Tampa)

Kozuba & Sons Distillery (St. Petersburg)

Motorworks Brewing (Bradenton)

St. Augustine Distillery (St. Augustine)

Georgia

Old Fourth Distillery (Atlanta)

Moonrise Distillery (Clayton)

Hawaii

Ko’olau Distillery (Oahu)

Idaho

Koenig Distillery (Caldwell)

Illinois

28 Mile Vodka and Distillery (Highwood)

KOVAL Distillery (Chicago)

Whiskey Acres Distillery (DeKalb)

Indiana

Cardinal Spirits (Bloomington)

Hotel Tango Distillery (Indianapolis)

Iowa

Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery (Swisher)

Mississippi River Distilling Company (LeClaire)

Kansas

N/A

Kentucky

Lexington Brewing and Distilling (Lexington)

Rabbit Hole Distillery (Louisville)

Town Branch Distillery (Lexington)

Louisiana

Sugarland Distilling Co. (Gonzales)

Maine

N/A

Maryland

Sangfroid Distilling (Hyattsville)

Twin Valley Distillers (Rockville)

Massachusetts

Dirty Water Distillery (Plymouth)

Michigan

Ann Arbor Distilling Company (Ann Arbor)

Coppercraft Distillery (Holland)

Iron Shoe Distillery (Niles)

Mammoth Distilling (Central Lake, Bellaire, and Traverse City)

Ugly Dog Distillery (Chelsea)

Minnesota

Vikre Distillery (Duluth)

Mississippi

Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company (Kiln)

Missouri

J. Rieger & Co. (Kansas City)

Montana

Montgomery Distillery (Missoula)

Nebraska

N/A

Nevada

N/A

New Hampshire

Djinn Spirits (Nashua)

Smoky Quartz Distillery (Seabrook)

Steadfast Spirits Distilling Co. (Concord)

New Jersey

Claremont Distillery (Fairfield)

Lazy Eye Distillery (Richland)

New Mexico

Broken Trail Distillery and Brewery (Albuquerque)

New York

Air Co. (Brooklyn)

Black Button Distilling (Rochester)

New York Distilling Co. (New York City)

Rock Stream Vineyards (Rock Stream)

North Carolina

Broad Branch Distillery (Winston-Salem)

Cultivated Cocktails Distillery (Ashville)

Durham Distillery (Durham)

End of Days Distillery(Wilmington)

Old Nick Williams Farm and Distillery (Lewisville)

Outer Banks Distilling (Manteo)

North Dakota

Proof Artisan Distillers (Fargo)

Ohio

Karrakin Spirits Co. (Cincinnati)

Middle West Spirits (Columbus)

Western Reserve Distillers (Lakewood)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Distilling Company (Tulsa)

Prairie Wolf Spirits (Guthrie)

Oregon

Divine Distillers (Salem)

Heritage Distilling (Eugene)

Shine Distillery and Grill (Portland)

Thinking Tree Spirits (Eugene)

Pennsylvania

Boardroom Spirits (Lansdale)

Eight Oaks Farm Distillery (New Tripoli)

Pocono Brewery Company (Swiftwater)

Silverback Distillery (East Stroudsburg)

Thistle Finch Distillery (Lancaster)

Wigle Whiskey (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island

N/A

South Carolina

Twelve 33 Distillery (Little River)

South Dakota

N/A

Tennessee



Corsair Artisan Distillery (Nashville)

Texas

Bendt Distilling Co. (Lewisville)

Gulf Coast Distillers (Houston)

Milam & Greene (Blanco)

Utah

Ogden’s Own Distillery (Ogden)

Sugar House Distillery (Salt Lake City)

Vermont

Caledonia Spirits (Montpelier)

Green Mountain Distillers (Morrisville)

Mad River Distillers (Waitsfield)

Smugglers’ Notch Distillery (Waterbury, Jeffersonville)

Virginia

Silverback Distillery (Afton)

Washington

Chambers Bay Distilling (University Place)

Dry Fly Distilling (Spokane)

Glass Distillery (Seattle)

Heritage Distilling (Gig Harbor, Seattle, Roslyn)

Solar Spirits Distillery (Richland)

West Virginia

Smooth Ambler Spirits (Maxwelton)

Wisconsin

Central Standard Craft Distillery (Milwaukee)

Yahara Bay Distillery (Madison)

Wyoming

Chronicles Distilling (Cheyenne)

Pine Bluffs Distilling (Pine Bluffs)

Washington D.C.

Cotton & Reed

Republic Restoratives

Puerto Rico

Destilería Serrallés

Brazil

Ambev SA

Canada

Annex Ale Project (Alberta)

Distillerie Fils du Roy (Petit-Paquetville, New Brunswick; Quebec City, Quebec)

Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers (Niagara, Ontario)

Ironworks Distillery (Nova Scotia)

Junction 56 (Stratford, Ontario)

Labatt Brewing Company (No public sales)

Legend Distilling (Naramata, British Columbia)

Patent 5 Distillery (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Red Cup Distillery (Edmonton)

Reid’s Distillery (Ontario)

Spirit of York (Ontario)

Victoria Distillery (Vancouver Island, British Columbia)

England

58 Gin (London)

Psychopomp Microdistillery (Bristol)

Silent Pool Distillers (Surrey)

Whitetail Gin (Isle of Mull)

Finland

Kyrö Distillery (Helsinki)

Ireland

Listoke Distillery & Gin School (Louthe)

Scotland

Beinn an Tuirc Distillers (Carradale)

Brewdog (multiple locations)

Deeside Distillery (Banchory)

Dunnet Bay Distillers (Carrbridge)

The Glasgow Distillery Company (Glasgow)

Isle of Skye Distillers (Portree)

Leith Distillery (Edinburgh)

Redcastle Spirits (Carmyllie)

Still River Gin (Banchory)

Verdant Spirit Co.(Dundee)