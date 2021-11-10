I’ve spent the last three months pining after a limited-edition Barilla penne pasta handbag. The bags sold out almost immediately, leaving me with nothing but regret and the half-eaten bag of orzo in my pantry. So you can imagine my delight when I found this post while scrolling dead-eyed through my Instagram feed this morning.

As you can see, the post shows a model wearing a full miniskirt/crop top set made entirely of uncooked bowtie pasta. The set comes courtesy of an anonymous designer behind Panache Brooklyn, an independent dealer specializing in vintage clothing and art pieces. “Our bread and butter is creating statement pieces to make you stand out,” the operation’s website reads.

The pasta skirt set is nothing if not a statement piece. In the Instagram post, the designer writes:

“This piece was started OCTOBER 5th, I repeat, OCTOBER 5th!! Over a month to create this little set JUST because I wanted an outfit to match a bag that I had painted, which sounds INSANE, I am aware, but it was necessary. It fed my passion (pun intended), it was an escape when I needed a break from painting, it was a lesson in patience, it was a lesson in UNLEARNING the race to hit that share button and be the first.”

The set isn’t currently available for sale, but we can still dream. With that, I ask you: Where would you wear your pasta miniskirt? A few ideas:

To church, perhaps paired with a tasteful marinara headband

To a trendy nightclub, complete with a jumbo pasta shell fanny pack (the latter suggested by Takeout editor in chief Marnie Shure)

To a hot spring, where you could boil your skirt in case of a snacking emergency

One must also consider the unique challenges of sitting down in the skirt, which I imagine is a pretty crunchy situation. But the pasta skirt was not made for practical use; the pasta skirt is the stuff of dreams. Where would you wear yours, readers?