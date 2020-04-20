Let these 4/20 fast food deals make you briefly feel normal again

Photo : Heather Winters ( Getty Images )

Happy 4/20, readers. It’s the one day of lockdown that actually probably won’t feel too much different than 4/20s of yore. Getting inappropriately stoned by yourself on your couch? Check. Wandering over to the park, then realizing you don’t actually want to be near anyone else, thus keeping a weird distance between yourself and others? Check. Ordering a whole bunch of fast food because going into a restaurant would be too much right now? Check. Thankfully, for that last bit, the folks at Thrillist have compiled a whole list of food deals from national chains to take advantage of today. Here are some of our personal can’t-misses:



Sign up for the Arby’s email list and you’ll get a coupon for a free signature sandwich. Free sandwich! Even your most inebriated brain can understand the power of those two words.

email list and you’ll get a coupon for a free signature sandwich. Free sandwich! Even your most inebriated brain can understand the power of those two words. Del Taco . 10 tacos. $4.20. Boom. (Also: use code DELTACONOW for free delivery on Postmates.)

. 10 tacos. $4.20. Boom. (Also: use code DELTACONOW for free delivery on Postmates.) If you spend more than $5 on Tim Hortons via UberEats, you’ll get a free order of Timbits—Canadian for “donut hole.”



via UberEats, you’ll get a free order of Timbits—Canadian for “donut hole.” Get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with any Wendy’s mobile app purchase.

mobile app purchase. White Castle is going all in on the holiday, serving the “Muncheese Meal”—a double cheese Slider, a three-pack of cheese sticks, cheese sauce, and a small drink for, you guessed it, $4.20. Just make sure you’re high enough to crave White Castle.

Those are our favorites, but basically every fast food restaurant has at least a delivery discount code these days. Check out the full list before you make your deservedly gluttonous meal selection later today. While nothing feels as it should these days, let’s enjoy a brief return to normalcy from the confines of our stoned brains.