Where to Get Free Coffee After Losing Sleep to Daylight Savings

You lose an hour, you gain an hour. The sun wakes us up, or it’s so dark out in the morning you could swear it’s still midnight. The switch to Daylight Savings Time, which happens again this Sunday, March 12, is just one of those things we have to grin and bear—even though many have argued we should stop changing the clocks altogether. Since it’s happening this weekend whether we like it or not, we’ll all just have to find some way to deal with the loss of sleep. Thankfully, a few brands out there want to help us spring forward with a little more pep by offering some free caffeine.

Where to get free coffee for Daylight Savings Time

Dunkin’: In a recent survey of Grubhub users, more than half of all respondents said they feel the effects of Daylight Savings Time even beyond the actual day the clocks are changed, and they need caffeine to get them through it. To fulfill that need, Dunkin’ is offering a full week of free coffee. From March 12-18, if you place an order that costs $15 or more on Grubhub you can get a free Dunkin’ drink tacked onto your order. There are 20 different Dunkin’ drinks, both hot and iced, that qualify for the promotion, including the matcha latte and iced macchiato, though the selected drink will only be free if it typically costs $5 or less.

Natural Grocers, an organic-focused specialty grocery chain with locations in 21 states, will be offering customers free coffee as part of its annual Beat the Time Change Blues event

As annoying as it’ll be to adjust our circadian rhythm next week, it’s hard not to have a brighter outlook when there’s a whole extra hour of daylight to enjoy at the end of the day. S tarting off DST with a free latte in hand doesn’t hurt, either.