Photo: Kevin Pang

In July, When Harry Met Sally turns 30. (It’s old enough to not be able to afford a house because of all the avocado toast it’s been eating!) To mark the occasion, New York’s Katz’s Delicatessen—famous for great sandwiches and for being the location of the “I’ll have what she’s having” scene—is making sure to remind everyone that it is the home of the faked orgasm heard ’round the world.



If you’ve never seen it, here it is. (Also, see that movie! It’s great! A Rob Reiner-directed, Nora Ephron-scripted gem wth great leads in which Carrie Fisher steals every single scene she’s in!)

The Lower East Side deli is understandably choosing to celebrate the occasion with what Forbes describes as an entire month of festivities. Right now, two major events have been announced, with more to come. They are:

A scene reenactment contest on July 12, where Katz’z patrons can sit at the precise table used in the film. Contestants of any gender are invited to give their best Meg Ryan, after which “a panel of to be announced notable New Yorkers and special guests will judge who fakes it best,” per Forbes. This sounds hilarious and incredibly uncomfortable all at once.

A screening at the Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Brooklyn, which will give ticket-holders access to “an exclusive Katz’s Deli theater experience,” including carving stations for both pastrami and corned beef.

In addition to these actual events in Katz’s physical space, the deli will also offer fans of the film to chance to eat sandwiches and enthusiastically thrash around in the privacy of their own homes. The “I’ll Have What She’s Having” package, which will set you back $135, includes hand-carved pastrami and turkey, condiments, other sandwich-related accoutrement, a limited edition When Harry Met Sally T-shirt, Katz’s collectible pins, and a tote. It ships free nationally. What you do with all that stuff is up to you.

That’s a great movie and a great sandwich and there’s no shame in capitalizing on your schtick, and that’s about all I can say about that.