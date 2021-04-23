Last Call: What's your favorite food-related YouTube channel?

Screenshot : YouTube

Something I recently learned about my mother is that she loves, loves, loves YouTube. I’ve known she liked YouTube, I just didn’t know to what extent. The last time I went to see my parents my mom whipped out the iPad, we bonded over some of her favorite channels, and a few of them were about food. Before I knew it, a few quality hours had gone by and it was time for me to go home.

I just texted mom to ask her what her favorite is, and she particularly likes Paik’s Cuisine. This is his most popular video and it’s about about kimchi jjigae (don’t worry, if you click on closed captioning it’ll translate for you):

I watch YouTube food shows too. I like First We Feast for their mix of pop culture and food, Mythical Kitchen, Kwon’s Corner (he’s hilarious), Maangchi, and J. Kenji Lopez-Alt’s channel. But there’s so much food-related content on YouTube that it’s hard for me to figure out what’s good and what isn’t, and I could use some more ideas to check out while I eat my work-from-home lunches. What food-related channels do you subscribe to on YouTube that I can add to my list?

[By the way, I asked my mom if she would like to star in a YouTube channel with me and she said no.]