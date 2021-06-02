There’s a meat scandal happening, and people are getting mad

Photo : FilmMagic/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Belcampo Meat Co. is a Bay Area company that became famous for selling organic, sustainably-raised meat. Except it might not be so organic or sustainably raised after all, and this revelation has started a bit of a ruckus on Instagram. Grub Street has provided a summary.



Advertisement

On paper, the story of Belcampo Meat Co. is picture-perfect. The co-founder and CEO, Anya Fernald, used to be a vegetarian (is that how you know the meat is good?), and the cattle and chickens are free-range. It’s exactly the way you want your dinner raised. Even the abattoirs are designed by animal-welfare activist Temple Grandin. In addition to the ranch, Belcampo also owns whole-animal butcher shops, restaurants, and some lofty ideals: the website states that “we can own the supply chain and offer our customers total transparency from start to finish.”

An ex-employee known on Instagram as nela_butcher, however, has a much different story to tell. In an Instagram story, he claimed that Belcampo was ordering meat from other distributors and claiming it as their own. “I apologize to all the customers that I lied to for the past 2 ½ years in order to keep my job,” he wrote. “They are lying to your face and charging 47.99/lb for Filet that is either USDA choice and corn-fed or from a foreign country.” The photos that accompany the story show boxes in Belcampo’s Santa Monica Restaurant and Butcher Shop from other suppliers, like Mary’s Organic Chicken and Pasturburd.

Fernald said via an emailed statement to the San Francisco Chronicle that nela_butcher’s story was an “isolated incident” that only affected one store. The company has “strict protocols in place for for any products purchased from other suppliers that includes making sure these meats are clearly labeled at the point of purchase or in the meat case,” and that “the preliminary results of our investigation show that unfortunately protocols both for sourcing and communicating product origin to customers were not being followed in our Santa Monica location.” The company also noted that nela_butcher had been fired before the information was leaked.

And apparently some Belcampo butchers do sell meat sourced from different companies. The Chronicle reports that in an Instagram post, now deleted, the company claimed that “when we’re unable to source a specific cut from our own farm or partner farms, or when we’ve had a short term COVID-related disruption to our supply chain, we always ensure the production standards as close as possible to Belcampo Farms’ own offerings: grass-fed and finished, certified humane, and certified organic. Typically this ordering represents a tiny fraction of our total volumes.” Comments on the account are now turned off.

In another Instagram post, Belcampo writes that “we’re actively investigating all Belcampo locations to ensure that our strict guidelines for sourcing and labelling are being followed and executed properly.” There’s also a new page on Belcampo’s website that addresses all the issues brought up by the meat scandal (my new favorite term). There’s a ton to info to sift through, including notes about using “partner farms” when “there are supply shortages on certain items.”

The biggest statement, however, is, “Effective earlier this week, there is no purchasing of meat and egg products external to our supply chain at our restaurants and butcher shops.” I guess sometimes things aren’t so good as they seem when it comes to the wild world of meat, but there’s always fine print on any statement, anywhere.