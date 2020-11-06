Food is delicious.
Food is delicious.
What’s the best way to correct oversalted food?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Beware of salt shakers with loose caps. Many a talented chef (and a novice one) has been brought to their knees by an accidental spill, or even just some absentminded over-seasoning that leaves an otherwise perfect dish coated in way too much salt. Can such a meal be salvaged? Is it possible to correct an overly salty dish? We spoke to chefs and other experts to get their take on this common cooking conundrum and to hear their best ideas on how to solve for it. For the full investigation, head here.

