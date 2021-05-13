This may become a limited commodity Photo : Portland Press Herald ( Getty Images )

There may have been worse times to be a restaurant owner than this particular moment, but even with government recovery grants rolling in, there are still a myriad of problems: ever-changing regulations that limit customers, predatory third-party delivery apps, lack of staff (or the realization among staffers that they are finally in a position to demand better wages), the exhaustion that comes after more than a year of quarantine, and now rising food prices.



Advertisement

Ursula Siker, the chef and owner of Jeff & Judes, a self-described “Jew-ish deli” in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, addressed the last issue in an Instagram post yesterday.

“With U.S. restaurants reopening at breakneck speed, there have been massive pressures put on our agriculture & farming industry,” Siker wrote. The post goes on:

As a result, we are seeing prices skyrocket across the board (for example: a case of chicken thighs was $24 a month ago, now it’s at $60). We are currently being hit hardest by brisket. What used to be $3.50/lb is now $4.75. To break it down: we receive cases of whole briskets at the deli which we then trim (about 40% of the weight we receive is fat we remove), and then cook (we lose another 20-30% during the cook). At the end of the day, we will frankly go out of business if we continue our current production unless we make our sandwiches $25 (which is a lot to ask of our guests’ wallets). So for now, we will just have to make less.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

Siker has already begun to supplement her house-cured corned beef and pastrami with products from Vienna Beef and will be selling all her products first come, first served. When she runs out, she won’t be making more. As spring goes on, she’ll be adding more “veg-centric” specials to take advantage of the produce emerging from local farms.

In general, Siker’s customers thanked her for her transparency and assured her they would be happier eating more vegetables and less red meat (although one commenter did ask if it would be possible to add liver and tongue to the menu—but only if they were cost-effective). But her message did make me wonder how other restaurant owners are handling the price increases and limited quantities. Some, we know, have cut out meat altogether. What other solutions are there?