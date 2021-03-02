Photo : James Leynse / Contributor ( Getty Images )

I’ve recently gotten on a small peanut butter and jelly sandwich kick. It only happens a few times a year. My go-to version is usually cheap whole wheat sandwich bread (you know, the really spongy kind) with Skippy Natural peanut butter, and the cheapest grape jelly money can buy. If I’m feeling frisky, I might even spring for strawberry jam. I know, I know. I like living on the edge.

Josh Scherer, host of the YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen and one of my internet pals, started a Twitter discourse about his ideal peanut butter and jelly sandwich last night with this salvo:



Scherer claims “the single greatest PB&J combination” is Oroweat whole wheat bread, Skippy Natural, and Smucker’s red plum jam.

I have never had this red plum jam, but it must be popular enough if it’s on grocery store shelves. Other people chimed in with their favorites, like this respectable combination of Martin’s sandwich bread, Peter Pan honey roast creamy peanut butter, and Smucker’s blackberry jam:

People’s answers were really intriguing to me. There were a few people advocating for unconventional bread choices, like pitas or tortillas. Alternate nut butters, like cashew butter, were brought into the fray, and the list of jams and jellies was a mile long. I haven’t strayed from my version of peanut butter and jelly in years, decades, even, and so I’ve forgotten about the endless possibilities of this classic sandwich that can be both a snack and a whole meal. What’s your ideal version of a peanut butter (any nut butter counts) and jelly sandwich?